Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Short Interest Update

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the January 30th total of 1,800,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 21,319,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,989 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,484,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $571,039,000 after acquiring an additional 387,408 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,709,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $532,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,047 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,888,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $292,538,000 after acquiring an additional 895,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,831,456 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $235,776,000 after acquiring an additional 32,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCI stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.89. 853,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,390. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.22. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

RCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

