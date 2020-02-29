Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Short Interest Up 9.2% in February

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,310,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the January 30th total of 14,940,000 shares. Approximately 11.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.

ROL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rollins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.99.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.47. Rollins has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $43.91.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rollins will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 2,219.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. 41.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.