Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 895.57 ($11.78).

A number of research firms have issued reports on RR. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,170 ($15.39) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Panmure Gordon began coverage on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 698 ($9.18) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get Rolls-Royce Holding PLC alerts:

In related news, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 271 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 716 ($9.42) per share, with a total value of £1,940.36 ($2,552.43). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 672 ($8.84) per share, for a total transaction of £981.12 ($1,290.61). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 703 shares of company stock worth $490,346.

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock traded up GBX 19.40 ($0.26) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 620 ($8.16). 18,628,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 619.74 ($8.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,003.50 ($13.20). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 666.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 719.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a GBX 7.10 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Rolls-Royce Holding PLC’s previous dividend of $4.60. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.10%.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.