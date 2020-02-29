ROOBEE 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $939,755.00 (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 29th. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $939,755.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00057029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00498546 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $565.23 or 0.06519936 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00068252 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030327 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005676 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011554 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a token. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 886,583,526 tokens. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io.

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

ROOBEE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.