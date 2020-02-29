Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given Media Impact Score of 0.45

News articles about Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) have trended neutral on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Bank of Canada earned a news impact score of 0.45 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

NYSE RY traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,451,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,878. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.68. The firm has a market cap of $108.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $73.19 and a 52 week high of $82.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.816 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

RY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Desjardins downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.40.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

