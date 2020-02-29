Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,676.14 ($35.20).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC raised Royal Dutch Shell to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oddo Securities lowered their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock traded down GBX 70.20 ($0.92) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,661.40 ($21.85). 23,002,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,420,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,044 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,224.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.69). The stock has a market cap of $61.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.74%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

