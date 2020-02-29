Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,742.80 ($36.08).

RDSB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 2,650 ($34.86) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

LON:RDSB traded down GBX 68.80 ($0.91) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,663.60 ($21.88). 19,907,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,060.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,222.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63. The stock has a market cap of $62.01 billion and a PE ratio of 8.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 0.74%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

