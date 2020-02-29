RPICoin (RPI) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded down 25.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Over the last seven days, RPICoin has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. One RPICoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. RPICoin has a market cap of $23,109.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00055591 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About RPICoin

RPICoin is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 934,621,489 coins and its circulating supply is 894,609,553 coins. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin. The official website for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com. RPICoin’s official message board is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RPICoin Coin Trading

RPICoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RPICoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RPICoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

