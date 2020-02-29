RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the January 30th total of 5,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 650,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RPT. Robert W. Baird upgraded RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 286,100 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the third quarter valued at $3,039,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $2,271,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 241,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 114,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $842,000.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $12.96 on Friday. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.56. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 39.09%. The business had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. RPT Realty’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 81.48%.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

