Rubies Hits Market Capitalization of $50,466.00 (RBIES)

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 29th. In the last week, Rubies has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Rubies has a market capitalization of $50,466.00 and $262.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rubies coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007984 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009975 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000075 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Rubies Profile

Rubies (RBIES) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io. The official website for Rubies is rbies.org.

Rubies Coin Trading

Rubies can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rubies using one of the exchanges listed above.

