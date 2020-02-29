Rubies (RBIES) Reaches Market Capitalization of $50,593.00

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 29th. Over the last week, Rubies has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Rubies has a total market capitalization of $50,593.00 and approximately $238.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rubies coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Rubies

Rubies (CRYPTO:RBIES) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official website is rbies.org. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io.

Buying and Selling Rubies

Rubies can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rubies using one of the exchanges listed above.

