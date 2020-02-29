Rubycoin Price Hits $0.0456 on Major Exchanges (RBY)

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Rubycoin has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rubycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0456 or 0.00000529 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. In the last seven days, Rubycoin has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00023845 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 54.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005838 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000335 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Rubycoin Profile

Rubycoin (CRYPTO:RBY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 27,474,534 coins. The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rubycoin’s official website is www.rubycoin.org. Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg.

Rubycoin Coin Trading

Rubycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rubycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

