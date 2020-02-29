Ruff (RUFF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.76 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. During the last seven days, Ruff has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. Ruff has a market cap of $5.76 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruff token can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi and DigiFinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.67 or 0.02442193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00226675 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00049467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00131844 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff’s genesis date was January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain.

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DigiFinex and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

