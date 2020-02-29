Rupaya 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.00 (RUPX)

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 29th. Rupaya has a total market capitalization of $27,154.00 and $3.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rupaya has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One Rupaya coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Graviex and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,815.56 or 2.05703203 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000600 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00023667 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Rupaya Profile

Rupaya is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 65,535,089 coins and its circulating supply is 61,476,088 coins. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rupaya’s official website is www.rupayacoin.org.

Buying and Selling Rupaya

Rupaya can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

