Rupee (RUP) Trading Down 18.4% This Week

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 24.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. During the last week, Rupee has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One Rupee coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $147,856.00 and $90.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 37,907,750 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog.

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

