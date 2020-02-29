Rupiah Token Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 29th. Rupiah Token has a market cap of $92,523.00 and approximately $681,257.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupiah Token token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Binance DEX. Over the last week, Rupiah Token has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rupiah Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00057197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00497953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $558.57 or 0.06516167 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00067611 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030301 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005829 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011664 BTC.

Rupiah Token Token Profile

IDRT is a token. It was first traded on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 160,362,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,292,000,000 tokens. Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog.

Rupiah Token Token Trading

Rupiah Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupiah Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupiah Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.