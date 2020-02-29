Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Short Interest Down 11.8% in February

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 548,700 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the January 30th total of 621,900 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 133,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,495,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 314.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 400,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,603,000 after buying an additional 303,464 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,910,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 375,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 321,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

RUSHA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Rush Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ:RUSHA traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $41.92. The stock had a trading volume of 393,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30. Rush Enterprises has a 1 year low of $33.73 and a 1 year high of $49.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.57.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.33). Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

