Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RYAAY. Morgan Stanley raised Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ryanair from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY opened at $71.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $55.75 and a 52 week high of $96.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.86.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

