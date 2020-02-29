Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Stock Position Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,514 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.18% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $8,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 839.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 456.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed purchased 6,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.01 per share, for a total transaction of $552,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RHP. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

RHP opened at $69.51 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $68.54 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.80.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.96). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 36.85%. The business had revenue of $446.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.48%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

