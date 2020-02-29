Safe Haven (SHA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,999.00

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Safe Haven has a market cap of $921,782.00 and approximately $9,999.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One Safe Haven token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.09 or 0.02895405 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io.

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.