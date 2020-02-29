Safe (SAFE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $97,727.00

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 29th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $9.92 million and approximately $97,727.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00005503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, DragonEX and ZB.COM.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006599 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.