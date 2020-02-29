Safe (SAFE) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.75 Million

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00005391 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Safe has a market cap of $9.75 million and approximately $94,143.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006687 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Safe

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.