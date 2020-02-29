SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Up 8.3% This Week

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $561,216.00 and approximately $130.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.01008862 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00040776 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00016396 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00203760 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00070908 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001959 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00314889 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin's total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

