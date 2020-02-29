Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,158 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAFT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,166,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,094,000 after purchasing an additional 27,786 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2,413.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 26,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 486,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,254,000 after acquiring an additional 23,920 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 23,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,723,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT opened at $78.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.43. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.14 and a 52-week high of $103.96.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $223.90 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 11.35%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.