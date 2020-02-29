Sai (DAI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $103.13 Million

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 29th. During the last week, Sai has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Sai has a market cap of $103.13 million and $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sai token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00056890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00483390 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $565.39 or 0.06552605 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00067495 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030461 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005676 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011575 BTC.

Sai Token Profile

DAI is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. The official website for Sai is www.makerdao.com. Sai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Sai

Sai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

