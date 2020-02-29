Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the January 30th total of 1,890,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SAIA shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Saia from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Saia from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.45.

In other Saia news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $1,152,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,918,600.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 578.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Saia during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter.

SAIA stock traded down $4.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.31. 606,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,763. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.85. Saia has a one year low of $56.35 and a one year high of $107.00. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Saia had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $443.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Saia will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

