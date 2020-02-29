SALT (SALT) Price Hits $0.0796 on Top Exchanges

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded up 22.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Over the last week, SALT has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. SALT has a market cap of $6.39 million and $90,174.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0796 or 0.00000920 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Radar Relay, Gate.io and AirSwap.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $212.00 or 0.02452685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00226349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00048263 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00131112 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SALT

SALT launched on July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,620 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Upbit, Liqui, LATOKEN, AirSwap, Gate.io, Bittrex, Kyber Network, Binance, IDEX, Huobi, ABCC and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

