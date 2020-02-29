SaluS Price Down 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. SaluS has a market capitalization of $6.20 million and $10,414.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SaluS has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SaluS coin can currently be purchased for about $6.12 or 0.00071342 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Upbit and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00040365 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00071430 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000867 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,577.60 or 0.99976314 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000971 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000414 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001332 BTC.

SaluS Coin Profile

SaluS (SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info.

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Upbit and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

