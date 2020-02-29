Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.19% of Sanderson Farms worth $7,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Man Group plc raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 170.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,425,000 after acquiring an additional 114,228 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 554.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after buying an additional 67,600 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 359,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,777,000 after buying an additional 58,097 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $9,463,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 81.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after buying an additional 40,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sanderson Farms from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Buckingham Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.13.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $123.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.36. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.72 and a 52 week high of $179.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $823.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.99 million. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.