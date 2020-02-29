Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

TSE SAP opened at C$37.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.66. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$36.61 and a twelve month high of C$46.41. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$40.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.99.

A number of analysts recently commented on SAP shares. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Saputo in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Saputo from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$45.80.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

