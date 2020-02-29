savedroid (SVD) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded down 17.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 29th. One savedroid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. savedroid has a total market cap of $194,638.00 and approximately $2,539.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, savedroid has traded 72.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00058594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00485901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $563.05 or 0.06505204 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00069335 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030387 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005655 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011560 BTC.

savedroid Token Profile

savedroid (CRYPTO:SVD) is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. The official message board for savedroid is medium.com/@ico_8796. The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. savedroid’s official website is ico.savedroid.com. savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here.

savedroid Token Trading

savedroid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Tidex, Cobinhood, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade savedroid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy savedroid using one of the exchanges listed above.

