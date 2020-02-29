Scala (XLA) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 29th. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, TradeOgre and STEX. Scala has a market cap of $312,692.00 and approximately $224.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Scala has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Scala alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $212.08 or 0.02458115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00228853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00048571 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00127466 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io.

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.