Scala (XLA) Trading 27.4% Lower This Week

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 29th. Scala has a total market capitalization of $305,611.00 and approximately $139.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Crex24 and STEX. In the last week, Scala has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.05 or 0.02602014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00226433 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00047524 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00135703 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network.

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

