ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.35% of ScanSource worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,418,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,499,000 after purchasing an additional 127,950 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 27,588 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $615,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 14,967 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in ScanSource by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,821,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael J. Grainger purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $797,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCSC stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.98. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $39.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $729.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.94.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $989.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.27 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 8.32%. ScanSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCSC shares. BidaskClub cut ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered ScanSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

