Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €8.95 ($10.41).

A number of brokerages have commented on SHA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Schaeffler stock opened at €8.08 ($9.40) on Friday. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($19.47). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €8.49.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

