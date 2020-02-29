Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) Short Interest Down 10.9% in February

Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the January 30th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 439,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:SNDR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,995. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average of $21.96.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 19.35%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Schneider National by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 105,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schneider National by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 56,227 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Schneider National by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 34,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Schneider National by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Schneider National by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schneider National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

