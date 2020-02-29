Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) Stake Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Schneider National worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Schneider National by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schneider National by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Schneider National by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Schneider National Inc has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $24.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.96.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schneider National Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 target price on Schneider National and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Stephens set a $27.00 target price on Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $26.00 target price on Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schneider National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

