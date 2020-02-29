Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 64,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 28,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.26. 16,652,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,662,813. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.62.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

