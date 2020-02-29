Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the January 30th total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at $174,000. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.71.

Shares of NYSE:STNG traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.78. 2,122,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,038. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.35). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -42.55%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

