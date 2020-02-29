Scorum Coins Price Hits $0.0057 on Top Exchanges (SCR)

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Over the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. Scorum Coins has a market cap of $165,606.00 and $19,176.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Scorum Coins alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.67 or 0.02442193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00226675 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00049467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00131844 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Scorum Coins Coin Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en. Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com.

Scorum Coins Coin Trading

Scorum Coins can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scorum Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scorum Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scorum Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.