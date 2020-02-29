Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 107.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,715,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,019,000 after purchasing an additional 51,091 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth about $4,114,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 42.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 13,236 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 50.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMG traded down $4.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.99. The stock had a trading volume of 747,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,887. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a fifty-two week low of $75.91 and a fifty-two week high of $125.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The company had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

SMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.02.

In related news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

