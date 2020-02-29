SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Short Interest Update

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 357,300 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the January 30th total of 326,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 591,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEAC. ValuEngine downgraded SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,280,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SeaChange International by 257.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 248,643 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SeaChange International by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 202,557 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in SeaChange International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $814,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in SeaChange International by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 282,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 86,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

SEAC stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40. SeaChange International has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $137.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 43.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $20.54 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that SeaChange International will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.