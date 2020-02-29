Sei Investments Co. Acquires 17,849 Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,849 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.43% of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITRN. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 444.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 50.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $22.89 on Friday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

