Sei Investments Co. Buys 22,321 Shares of Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,321 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.22% of Criteo worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Criteo by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,899,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,882 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Criteo by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 389,100 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Criteo by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 425,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,954,000 after acquiring an additional 56,251 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Criteo by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 140,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 47,934 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,400,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,167,000 after purchasing an additional 37,474 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $811.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.32. Criteo SA has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $28.50.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. Criteo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $266.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Criteo SA will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRTO. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Criteo from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Criteo from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Criteo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.32.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

