Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 68,201 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of Sally Beauty worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,096.4% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 702,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after buying an additional 643,502 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 533.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 257,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 216,656 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $2,850,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 55.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 414,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,176,000 after buying an additional 147,897 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SBH opened at $12.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.67.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $980.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.21 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 376.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

In related news, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $120,870.00. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $95,013.00. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

