Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,893 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,972,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,775,000 after acquiring an additional 469,538 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 16,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

ETFC opened at $45.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $57.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.65.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $1,453,192.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,264.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETFC. UBS Group downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities downgraded E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.19.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

