Sei Investments Co. Decreases Position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,899 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WRI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 116.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WRI shares. Bank of America raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Compass Point cut Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of WRI opened at $26.93 on Friday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $32.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $119.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.83 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 64.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.24%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.