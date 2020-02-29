Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 40,559 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Urban Outfitters worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 228.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 58,444.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on URBN. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Monday, February 24th. Loop Capital downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.41.

URBN stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.