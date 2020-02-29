Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,989 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Hain Celestial Group worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 36,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 32,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 155,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HAIN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of HAIN stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,056. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average is $23.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.40. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $27.69.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.31 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

