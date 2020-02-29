Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 52,300 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2,601.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,482,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,078,000 after buying an additional 4,316,375 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 36.7% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 6,290,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,366,000 after buying an additional 1,689,527 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 18.0% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 10,834,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,473,000 after buying an additional 1,654,187 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 615,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,515,000 after buying an additional 269,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 24.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,217,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after buying an additional 241,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average of $18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.82. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.69.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $47,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,759,584.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $38,559.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,095.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,727 shares of company stock worth $208,067 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

